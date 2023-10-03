Share on email (opens in new window)

Mariah Carey on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2019. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

If all you want for Christmas is Mariah Carey tickets, you might be in luck.

What's happening: The Songbird Supreme announced her Merry Christmas One and All tour on Monday with dates in 13 cities.

The tour starts in Highland, California, in November and will pop up in cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and end at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Last holiday season, the five-time Grammy winner performed limited Christmas shows in Toronto and New York City and launched a CBS and Paramount+ holiday special.

She also set a world record when "All I Want for Christmas Is You" became the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours.

And, applied for a "Queen of Christmas" trademark (that was denied) with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Details: Presale tickets for her 2023 shows begin at 10am local time Wednesday. General sales start at 10am Friday.