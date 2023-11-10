U.S. House to view Hamas attack footage and receive Israel briefing

Palestinians groups break over a fence with the help of a digger as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue in Gaza City, Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

All U.S. House members will have an opportunity on Tuesday to view of footage of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel before receiving a briefing on the war in Gaza, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The 43-minute compilation has been described as an "unceasing display of horrors" from the assault that killed over 1,400 Israelis.

Driving the news: The House Foreign Affairs Committee is hosting a bipartisan, House-wide screening of the footage, provided by the Israeli embassy, on Tuesday morning, according to an invitation obtained by Axios.

The invitations warns that the footage is "highly graphic and may be disturbing to viewers."

Members will not be allowed to bring phones or electronic devices into the screening room, according to the invitation, which says: "No recording of any kind will be permitted, whether video or audio."

Details: Made up of dash and body camera footage, surveillance video, phone videos and other raw footage, the harrowing compilation has already been shown to journalists, diplomats, members of Israel'sKnesset and a select group of a few dozen House members.

Knesset members were offered anxiety medication before entering viewing the footage earlier this month, with some lawmakers reportedly fleeing in tears and even fainting due to the distressing imagery.

Later Tuesday afternoon, members will receive a classified briefing from Biden administration officials on Israel and Gaza, according to another invitation obtained by Axios. The briefers:

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman

Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker

Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Mission Integration Morgan Muir

Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Director for Operations Paul Spedero

The backdrop: Some lawmakers – particularly Jewish lawmakers – had expressed a desire for both an update on Israeli war effort and an opportunity to view the footage.