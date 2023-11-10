Skip to main content
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. House to view Hamas attack footage and receive Israel briefing

headshot

Palestinians groups break over a fence with the help of a digger as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue in Gaza City, Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

All U.S. House members will have an opportunity on Tuesday to view of footage of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel before receiving a briefing on the war in Gaza, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The 43-minute compilation has been described as an "unceasing display of horrors" from the assault that killed over 1,400 Israelis.

Driving the news: The House Foreign Affairs Committee is hosting a bipartisan, House-wide screening of the footage, provided by the Israeli embassy, on Tuesday morning, according to an invitation obtained by Axios.

  • The invitations warns that the footage is "highly graphic and may be disturbing to viewers."
  • Members will not be allowed to bring phones or electronic devices into the screening room, according to the invitation, which says: "No recording of any kind will be permitted, whether video or audio."

Details: Made up of dash and body camera footage, surveillance video, phone videos and other raw footage, the harrowing compilation has already been shown to journalists, diplomats, members of Israel'sKnesset and a select group of a few dozen House members.

Later Tuesday afternoon, members will receive a classified briefing from Biden administration officials on Israel and Gaza, according to another invitation obtained by Axios. The briefers:

  • Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland
  • USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman
  • Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker
  • Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Mission Integration Morgan Muir
  • Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Director for Operations Paul Spedero

The backdrop: Some lawmakers – particularly Jewish lawmakers – had expressed a desire for both an update on Israeli war effort and an opportunity to view the footage.

  • "I think we ought to have a classified briefing about what's going on there," Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) told Axios on Sunday. "There's a lot we don't know ... as far as what Israel's targeting has been, how surgical they've been in trying to avoid civilian deaths."
  • Cohen said of the Hamas attack footage: "I think that should be shown to Congress, and let the entire Congress see what happened on Oct. 7. Because people don't remember that as well as they should.
Go deeper