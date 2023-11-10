Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Mapped: The U.S. states with the highest and lowest shares of veterans

headshot
headshot
Data: Census Bureau. Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Veterans made up just over 6% of the U.S. adult civilian population last year.

The big picture: The nation observes Veterans Day on Friday, bringing awareness to the contributions of those who've served.

By the numbers: Alaska had the highest share of veteran residents at 10.1%, according to 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data.

  • Wyoming was second at 9.4%, while Virginia was close behind at 9.2%.
  • California (4.3%), New Jersey (3.9%) and New York (3.7%) were among the states with the lowest shares of veterans.
Go deeper