Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau. Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Veterans made up just over 6% of the U.S. adult civilian population last year.

The big picture: The nation observes Veterans Day on Friday, bringing awareness to the contributions of those who've served.

By the numbers: Alaska had the highest share of veteran residents at 10.1%, according to 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data.