The D.C.-area organizations helping veterans and military members

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's giving season and there are some standout nonprofits that support veterans, military members, and their families.

Semper Fi & America's Fund: The Quantico-based nonprofit provides immediate financial assistance to the critically injured and ill and their families.

They're currently running the 12th-annual Double Down for Veterans campaign where every donation made to Semper Fi will be matched up to $10 million until year-end.

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors: For nearly three decades, TAPS has provided support, assistance, and resources for grieving military and veteran families through a national peer support network.

In addition to donations, there are volunteer opportunities at the Arlington headquarters, for peer mentorships and events.

Team Rubicon: The veteran-led humanitarian organization is literally boots on the ground, serving global communities during and after crises and natural disasters. Volunteers and donations are welcome.

Travis Manion Foundation: Veterans and families of the fallen are empowered through this nonprofit that focuses on mental health, mentorships, and community events.