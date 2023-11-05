The D.C.-area organizations helping veterans and military members
It's giving season and there are some standout nonprofits that support veterans, military members, and their families.
Semper Fi & America's Fund: The Quantico-based nonprofit provides immediate financial assistance to the critically injured and ill and their families.
- They're currently running the 12th-annual Double Down for Veterans campaign where every donation made to Semper Fi will be matched up to $10 million until year-end.
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors: For nearly three decades, TAPS has provided support, assistance, and resources for grieving military and veteran families through a national peer support network.
- In addition to donations, there are volunteer opportunities at the Arlington headquarters, for peer mentorships and events.
Team Rubicon: The veteran-led humanitarian organization is literally boots on the ground, serving global communities during and after crises and natural disasters. Volunteers and donations are welcome.
Travis Manion Foundation: Veterans and families of the fallen are empowered through this nonprofit that focuses on mental health, mentorships, and community events.
- Donations through Veterans Day will be matched up to $25,000.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..