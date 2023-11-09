Census projects U.S. population bust by 2080

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

America will enter the 22nd century with a shrinking population unless immigration increases, according to new Census Bureau projections released Thursday.

Why it matters: Beyond changing what the country looks like, these demographic trends could profoundly reshape the economy and alter society.

Population growth is critically important for economic growth and maintaining safety-net programs.

What's happening: The U.S. population will begin declining after reaching a peak of nearly 370 million people in 2080, per the Census Bureau's "most likely" scenario.

Though it's expected to eventually decline, the population will still likely be 9.2% larger in 2100 than it was in 2023 — jumping from around 335 million people to 366 million.

Zoom in: The Census Bureau's estimates were based on assumptions about future birth and death rates and different migration scenarios.

In almost all scenarios, immigration was projected to be the largest contributor to population growth, as it has been for decades.

When the bureau considered the zero-immigration scenario, the country's population began declining almost immediately and would drop to 226 million by 2100.

With high immigration, the country could reach 435 million people by the end of this century.

By the numbers: The U.S. is expected to age rapidly, with people 65 years or older outnumbering children under 18 by 2029.

The bureau believes 29.1% of the population will most likely be older than 65 and 16.4% will be children by 2100.

Women, too, are projected to continue living longer than men, with their median age rising to 49.1 years by the end of the century compared to males' 46.8 years.

Around 2038, the country will likely begin experiencing more deaths than births annually.

The country's non-Hispanic white population is expected to begin declining around 2045. It currently makes up around 58.9% of the country's population but may drop to 44.9% in 2060.

By then, the Hispanic population will make up 26.9% of the country, up from the current 19.1%.

The Black population will likely remain around 13%.

The percentage of foreign-born people in the population will also rise by 5.6% by 2100.

Yes, but: The bureau's estimates assume conditions on Earth will remain roughly similar to what they are today.

They don't account for human-caused climate change or unexpected catastrophes such as major wars or deadly pandemics.

The big picture: The U.S. labor force may only grow by a fraction of a percentage annually between 2024 and 2031.

As the country ages, health care expenses are expected to surge by over 5% between 2022 and 2031, outpacing the expected growth of gross domestic product, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

