48 mins ago - World
Poll: Hostility towards the U.S. has declined as China's economy has slowed
Attitudes in China have become friendlier to the U.S. this year, according to a new survey from Morning Consult. One factor could be the slowdown in China's economy.
Why it matters: After several years of spiraling bilateral relations and deepening distrust, the shift in views could help support a thaw as both U.S. and Chinese leaders work to improve dialogue and stabilize relations.
- President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet this weekend at the APEC summit in San Francisco, their first meeting since the G20 summit in Indonesia last year.
By the numbers: In April 2022 more than 80% of Chinese respondents said they viewed the U.S. as an enemy, according to the poll.
- But by October 2023, that number had fallen to less than 50%.
- Meanwhile, China's economy has slowed to its lowest level of growth in decades amid real estate and debt crises, sky-high youth unemployment, and declining foreign investment.
- More than 75% of Chinese respondents said they were concerned about U.S.-China tensions, and more than 75% also said both sides should work to resolve tensions.