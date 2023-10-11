Chart: China's real estate struggles

Data: IMF; Note: Real estate investment refers to PPI-adjusted fixed asset investment in the real estate sector; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

The world's second-biggest economy continues to grind its gears, as its crucial property industry flails.

Why it matters: At its peak, China's residential property sector was thought to contribute an estimated 25%-30% of the country's GDP. Its ongoing struggles present a challenge to economic growth in China that will ripple out to other nations — as China has been the largest single source of growth for the world economy in recent decades.

The latest: Country Garden, the largest Chinese property developer thought to have close ties to the central government, failed to make a payment on an international bond on Tuesday, and released a statement saying that it would likely default on bonds denominated in U.S. dollars and other currencies.

Meanwhile, in its closely watched World Economic Outlook report issued on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its expectation for Chinese growth — and noted that China's troubled property sector poses a risk to both the domestic economy and the commodity exporters that rely on Chinese demand.

Separately, a Bloomberg news report — citing anonymous sources — suggested that the government was planning more fiscal stimulus aimed at lifting growth, a signal that Beijing is becoming increasingly concerned about the economy's trajectory.

Between the lines: Such reports on the worsening outlook for the Chinese economy seemed to weigh on key global commodities prices on Tuesday.

Prices for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark — which had soared in recent days on political risks posed by the war between Hamas and Israel — relented.

Copper prices, viewed as a key barometer of growth in China, also slipped.

What they're saying: "Country Garden — China's largest property developer and a major beneficiary of government support — is facing severe liquidity stress, a sign that real estate distress is spreading to stronger developers," the IMF wrote in its report.