Blake Moore wins Mike Johnson's old job in House GOP leadership

Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah) won the crowded race to succeed Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as vice chair of the House Republican conference on Wednesday.

Why it matters: While the position has traditionally been seen as a low-profile leadership role, the position is being seen by some as a potential springboard after Johnson's rapid rise.

Moore won the spot after multiple ballots, with the final two coming down to the Utah Republican and Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas).

Reps. Michelle Fischbach (Minn.), Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), Brian Mast (Fla.), Mark Alford (Mo.) and Mike Collins (Ga.) also ran for the position.

House Appropriations Chair Kay Granger (R-Texas), House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-Wash.), have both held the position in recent years, as well as former Reps. Mark Walker (R-N.C.), Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Lynn Jenkins (R-Kansas).

Why it matters: Moore will now have a seat at the leadership table in addition to a vote in steering in the new role, which entails assisting the House GOP chair on messaging efforts and organizing one-minute speeches on the House floor.