Stocks rise again, helped by Fed pause hopes

Data: CME Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

Financial markets seem increasingly sure the Federal Reserve won't raise rates at its next few meetings.

Why it matters: The growing consensus that the Fed is on pause has helped drive a sharp rebound in stock prices over the last several sessions.

Driving the news: Odds derived from prices in the Fed Funds futures market suggest traders think there's a roughly 90% probability that the Fed leaves its target rate — now 5.25%-5.5% — untouched at its next meeting on Dec. 13.

In September, the same market put the odds that the target rate would sit in that range after the December meeting at just 50%.

The increased certainty follows the central bank's decision last week to leave rates alone, with chair Jerome Powell sounding optimistic about the economy.

That decision was bolstered by a welcome slowdown in the labor market reported on Friday.

State of play: The S&P 500 rose for the sixth straight day on Monday as it posted a modest gain of 0.2%.

The benchmark index is up 4% in November and nearly 14% for the year.

Yes, but: Some don't think the upswing in stocks will last.