Exclusive: Bloomberg Media tops 500k subscriptions

Data: Bloomberg Media; Chart: Axios Visuals

In a significant milestone, Bloomberg Media now has over 500,000 subscribers, the firm's chief digital officer Julia Beizer told Axios.

Why it matters: Most U.S. national news outlets are eyeing politics or consumer topics, like wellness, to fuel subscription growth. Bloomberg is leaning into niche professional audiences and international users.

"Where we do best is with business decision-makers, particularly in finance and tech and [telecommunications]," Beizer said.

Bloomberg Media is also looking to attract modern business leaders outside of finance that it hasn't historically engaged, like HR leaders.

The firm introduced its $34.99 monthly digital subscription in 2018.

By the numbers: The majority (60%) of Bloomberg Media's subscribers are in the U.S. The rest are in Europe and the Middle East (20%) and Asia Pacific 20%.

Those numbers, Beizer notes, are consistent with the company's traffic patterns. Bloomberg Media has pushed aggressively to expand its audience abroad, even outside of major financial centers.

Beizer declined to say how many of Bloomberg Media's subscriptions are enterprise — meaning they are sold to companies instead of individuals — but said the firm is looking to expand in that area. (Bloomberg only began selling enterprise subscriptions in May 2022.)

The big picture: Now that Bloomberg Media's subscription business has reached a critical mass, Beizer said the company is focused on making it more sustainable.

"We've been bringing users on for longer terms — people who want to stay with us for annual plans as opposed to monthly plans," she said.

Improvements to the user experience, like removing programmatic ads, better payment processes and tinkering with its paywall, have helped make the product stickier.

What's next: Asked when Bloomberg expects to hit 1 million subscribers, Beizer said, "I don't have a timeline for it, but I know it's not going to take another five and a half years."