FBI dive team members view a memorial in Santa Barbara Harbor for 34 victims of the Conception boat tragedy in September 2019 in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A scuba dive boat captain charged over a 2019 fire aboard a vessel that killed 34 people in Southern California was found guilty of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer on Monday.

The big picture: Jerry Nehl Boylan, 69, of Santa Barbara, faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted in the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history of the federal offense, commonly called "seaman's manslaughter," per a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Conception was carrying 33 passengers and six crew members when it caught fire and sank near Santa Cruz Island on Labor Day in 2019.

Boydon was "the first crewmember to abandon ship even though 33 passengers and one crewmember were still alive and trapped below deck" in the 75-foot vessel's bunkroom "and in need of assistance to escape," the U.S. attorney's office noted.

Zoom in: The jury in Los Angeles found Boydon failed in his responsibilities in several other ways. Per the attorney's office, these include:

Failing to fight the fire or attempt to rescue trapped passengers, provide firefighting instructions or directions to crewmembers after the fire started;

"Failing to perform any lifesaving or firefighting activities whatsoever at the time of the fire, even though he was uninjured," and also not using the boat's public address system to warn passengers and crewmembers about the fire; and

Failing to conduct sufficient fire drills, crew training have a night watch or roving patrol, conduct sufficient fire drills and crew training.

Of note: The precise cause of the Sept. 2, 2019, fire has not been determined, but the Los Angeles Times reports that prosecutors argued that Boydon had "'rolled the dice with his passengers' lives."

Boylan's attorneys blamed boat owner Glen Fritzler, per the L.A. Times. Boylan was the only person charged in the case.

What they're saying: "This ship captain's unpardonable cowardice led to the deaths of 34 lives on Labor Day 2019," said U.S. attorney Martin Estrada in a statement.