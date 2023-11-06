More workers now get sick days

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via the Economic Policy Institute; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The share of low-wage workers with paid sick leave has surged since 2010 but remains low, according to a new report from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.

Why it matters: Lack of sick leave forces workers to choose between making money or prioritizing their health. Often, especially for the lowest-paid, it's not much of a choice.

Zoom in: The sharp uptick is due to state laws — over the past 10 years, 15 states and Washington, D.C., passed paid sick leave laws.

Today 78% of workers in the private sector can take a paid sick day, compared to 63% in 2010, the EPI said, citing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The share of low-wage workers rose the most because they were the least likely to have any sick leave.

Still, an overwhelming majority of these lowest-paid workers — 61% — can't take a paid day off when they're sick.

The big picture: The U.S. is an outlier among rich countries in not having any national paid sick leave policy.