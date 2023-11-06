OpenAI creates a market for sharing and selling custom versions of ChatGPT

People will be able to create their own specialized versions of ChatGPT equipped with custom instructions and data under a new program OpenAI is unveiling to developers Monday.

Why it matters: OpenAI is positioning these custom versions of ChatGPT, dubbed "GPTs," as something akin to the AI equivalent of apps on a smartphone. The firm also plans to create a store for people to sell their GPTs.

What's happening: OpenAI has worked with a few early partners on GPTs and is making those available to others. It's also beginning to offer access to others to create their own apps.

People will be able to share their GPTs with others via a link or through a store set to debut later this month. GPT sales through OpenAI's new store are expected in the coming months.

GPT users will get to choose whether their data is used to train future models.

Enterprise customers will be able to build GPTs only for use within their company.

Yes, but: OpenAI isn't yet offering details of how the revenue share for apps sold in its store will work.

The company says very successful GPT creators could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.

OpenAI is also using its first-ever DevDay event to:

detail a new GPT-4 Turbo model that it says is cheaper, more capable and has knowledge of world events up to April 2023.

debut a new API that lets developers more easily build assistant-like apps that have goals and can work with other AI models and tools.

promise to defend enterprise and developer customers against claims of copyright infringement and bear any legal costs.

significantly cut the prices OpenAI charges other developers and companies to use its popular AI models.

Between the lines: Though the new custom GPTs will be guided by additional training documents beyond the basic ChatGPT, the answers they provide won't be limited to that information and could range far afield.