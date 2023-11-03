"Home funds" are the newest wedding registry fad

More couples are swapping houseware for house funds on their wedding registry.

Why it matters: With the cost of buying a home at historic highs, a growing number of couples are asking for help on a house down payment as a wedding gift.

By the numbers: The share of couples who include "home funds" in their wedding registry has increased by 55% since 2018, according to the wedding planning and registry website The Knot.

Nearly a fifth of the couples registered on the website are asking for help on a down payment for their first home, The Knot and Zillow Home Loans found.

43% of couples reported gift funds from friends and family as one of their funding streams for a house down payment.

What they're saying: Esther Lee, deputy editor of The Knot, said home funds were "one of the most popular wedding registry cash funds" for the website in 2022, with a "honeymoon fund" following right behind, per a news release.

"While guests prefer to give cash gifts for celebratory treats, like a sunset honeymoon dinner, milestone gifting is a profoundly thoughtful and significant trend we're seeing among couples planning on The Knot," Lee added.

Between the lines: Younger generations are feeling the effects of high housing costs, and many are resorting to renting instead of homebuying.