On TikTok, views of pro-Palestine posts far surpass views of pro-Israel posts

Data: TikTok; Chart: Axios Visuals

There have been nearly four times the number of views to TikTok posts using the hashtag #StandwithPalestine globally compared to posts using the hashtag #StandwithIsrael in the past two weeks, according to data from TikTok's creator center.

Why it matters: The data shows how the conversation around the war between Israel and Hamas is playing out on one of the most popular platforms for young people in the world.

Details: The view counts aren't surprising, given that posts using the hashtag #StandwithPalestine have far outpaced posts using the hashtag #StandwithIsrael in the U.S. and abroad over the past two weeks.

Globally , there have been 210,000 posts using the hashtag #StandwithPalestine and 17,000 using the hashtag #StandwithIsrael since October 16.

In the U.S., there have been 8,000 posts using the hashtag #StandwithPalestine in the past two weeks compared to 3,000 posts using the hashtag #StandwithIsrael in that time.

Between the lines: According to TikTok's data, the #StandwithPalestine hashtag is most popular in Malaysia, followed by Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

The #StandwithIsrael hashtag is most popular in Israel, followed by Malaysia, Greece, Lithuania and Croatia.

Be smart: TikTok does not allow terrorist content on its platform. Hamas, a TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Axios, is a considered a terrorist group by the platform and is banned.

TikTok considers itself an entertainment platform and prefers not to be a destination for news and politics, but the hashtag data shows global political conversations and advocacy occur frequently on the Chinese-owned app.

The big picture: While TikTok isn't a proxy for understanding global perspectives around the war, it does provide a unique window into how young users on TikTok are engaging with posts about the conflict.