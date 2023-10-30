Share on email (opens in new window)

The FDA is advising against the use of 26 eye drop products. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The FDA is warning consumers to immediately stop using and avoid purchasing 26 over-the-counter eye drop products due to the "potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness."

Why it matters: The agency said in an alert posted Friday that investigators found "insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling."

The FDA says the products are "intended to be sterile" and that this type of drug poses a "potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body's natural defenses."

The federal agency said it recommended that the manufacturer of these products recall all lots last week.

The big picture: The eye drops were sold under six brand names: CVS Health, Target Up&Up, Rite Aid, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health) and Velocity Pharma.

Most of the products are different varieties of lubricant eye drops.

Meanwhile, CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites, per the FDA.

Products that are branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online but the FDA says they "should not be purchased."

