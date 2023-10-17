2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Charmin rolls out new toilet paper rip-off technology
Everyone has gotten frustrated when toilet paper doesn't tear off cleanly — but now Charmin says it's got a fix.
What's happening: The Procter & Gamble brand said it is rolling out new TP technology that dramatically improves the rip-off experience, replacing the traditional perforation line with a scalloped edge.
- Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear hits stores nationwide this month.
Zoom in: Consumers’ top complaint to call centers "has been the uneven tears from the square shape," Gregg Weaver, a senior scientist with the company, said in a statement.
- "The uneven tear is a result of straight perforations that don't match the direction that consumers pull sheets and where the toilet paper is hung in the bathroom," Weaver said.
- "The new Charmin wavy perforation ensures that you're able to tear smoothly no matter where and how you tear."
The intrigue: We tried it out — because true journalists take nothing at face value.
- 💭 Our thought bubble: This is undeniably better. The TP tears off incredibly smoothly.
The bottom line: Years of TP scraps could have been saved had this been invented earlier.