The scalloped-edged Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear toilet paper on the left rips off more smoothly than the straight-edged toilet paper on the right. Photo: Nathan Bomey

Everyone has gotten frustrated when toilet paper doesn't tear off cleanly — but now Charmin says it's got a fix.

What's happening: The Procter & Gamble brand said it is rolling out new TP technology that dramatically improves the rip-off experience, replacing the traditional perforation line with a scalloped edge.

Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear hits stores nationwide this month.

Zoom in: Consumers’ top complaint to call centers "has been the uneven tears from the square shape," Gregg Weaver, a senior scientist with the company, said in a statement.

"The uneven tear is a result of straight perforations that don't match the direction that consumers pull sheets and where the toilet paper is hung in the bathroom," Weaver said.

"The new Charmin wavy perforation ensures that you're able to tear smoothly no matter where and how you tear."

The intrigue: We tried it out — because true journalists take nothing at face value.

💭 Our thought bubble: This is undeniably better. The TP tears off incredibly smoothly.

The bottom line: Years of TP scraps could have been saved had this been invented earlier.