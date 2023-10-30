Scoop: Andreessen Horowitz prepares its next mega-funds

Andreessen Horowitz expects to target around $3.4 billion for its next core early-stage and seed-stage funds, representing a slight increase to its prior efforts, Axios has learned.

The big picture: Overall VC fundraising is down, although investments are up in the AI sector where Andreessen Horowitz is placing many of its bets.

Behind the scenes: One twist is that the firm will ask, although not require, limited partners to invest via a new master vehicle that would feed into sub-funds (including some of its sector-specific vehicles), per a source familiar with the plans.

A bit like what Sequoia Capital recently did (save for the voluntary part).

Details: Fundraising will launch around year-end, with hopes to hold final closes in the first half of 2024.