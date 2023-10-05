Venture capital dealmaking was down in the third quarter, according to preliminary numbers just released by PitchBook.

Why it matters: Late-stage deals, which showed the biggest decline, have not picked up despite a reopening of the initial public offering window.

"The median venture growth stage deal size is at its lowest annual point since 2016, while valuations for the stage have fallen to 2018 levels," per a statement from PitchBook analyst Kyle Stanford.

By the numbers: U.S. venture deals totaled $31.7 billion in Q3, down from $37 billion the prior quarter, and $46.4 billion in the comparable year-ago quarter.

Global venture deals came in at $73 billion in Q3, down from $81.4 billion in Q2, and $105.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

European venture deals netted €15.8 billion (roughly $16.7 billion as of early Wednesday's exchange rates), up from €14.9 billion ($15.7 billion) in the second quarter, but down from €20.4 billion ($21.5 billion) in Q2 of 2022.

Between the lines: The U.S. market in Q3 saw $35.8 billion in total exit value, the highest since Q4 of 2021 — though more than half came from the Klaviyo and Instacart IPOs, which went out at valuations below their highest.

Acquisition deal value went up from Q2, but deal count was at the lowest in more than a decade, notes Stanford.

Other regions saw similar exit trends in Q3 as well.

Fundraising: That also lagged behind 2022, but its to be expected after last year record-breaking pace.

The only exception is Latin America, which is seeing the same level as 2022, though numbers overall are much smaller than other regions.

The bottom line: This is what happens when an industry goes from writing checks left and right to having to stretch back out capital deployment cycles — and not feeling as confident about where its own next check will come from.