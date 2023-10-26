Colorado judge rejects Trump's bid to throw out election ballot lawsuit

Former President Trump appears during his civil fraud trial Wednesday in New York. Photo: Dave Sanders/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Colorado judge — once again — denied former President Trump's attempt to throw out a lawsuit that would prohibit him from being on the state's 2024 presidential ballot, per a Wednesday court filing.

Why it matters: The trial, just days away from starting, adds to the growing number of challenges the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner faces in his bid for another four years in the White House.

In the ruling, Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace denied Trump's argument that Congress should deal with questions regarding his eligibility, per CNN, and wrote that the court holds that states can and have applied Section 3 of the 14th Amendment "pursuant to state statutes without federal enforcement legislation."

Catch up quick: Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which the lawsuit surrounds, says that no one should hold office in the U.S. if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [U.S.], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics filed the lawsuit in September, seeking to bar Trump from having his name on the ballot due to his actions ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Earlier this month, Wallace rejected Trump's request, in which his lawyers argued that he is protected under the First Amendment. Wallace said this argument did not hold.

Zoom out: Colorado is not the only state trying to bar Trump from a spot on its 2024 presidential ballot.

A coalition of voters filed a similar lawsuit in Minnesota in September.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Thursday.

