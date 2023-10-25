Family of U.S. soldier who entered North Korea vows to fight charges "hard"

A man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of U.S. soldier Travis King in Seoul on Aug. 16. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

The mother of Travis King, the U.S. soldier who recently returned to the U.S. after crossing into North Korea this summer, says the family plans to "fight the charges" against the Army private "hard."

The big picture: King has been charged with eight counts, including desertion, assaulting other military personnel, and possession of child pornography.

King, 23, is being held in a detention center in Texas.

State of play: King's mother, Claudine Gates, told ABC News that she doesn't believe her son is responsible for the actions outlined in the charges.

"A lot of it, I don't believe that it's true. Because that's something that Travis would not do," Gates said in a preview of the interview that aired Wednesday.

Gates added that King had told her that he had signed an agreement with the army barring him from discussing his detention in North Korea and his reasons for crossing into the country.

Both Gates and King's stepfather, Dan Jovanovic, expressed concerns about his mental health and said the allegations against him do not align with the "peaceful person" they know, per ABC News.

Jovanovic said the child pornography charges were "100 percent-plus out of character" for King.

"I still feel inside that something happened to him. And he's the only one who can say what happened," he added.

Context: King crossed into North Korea in July, shortly before he was due to return to the U.S.

At the time, he was facing the prospect of additional disciplinary measures after serving two months in a South Korean prison on assault charges, per AP.

North Korean media reported that King had confessed to crossing the border because he "harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. army and was disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society," per Reuters.

What's next: The full interview will air Wednesday at 7pm ET.