2 hours ago - World
Travis King, soldier who crossed into North Korea, charged with desertion
A U.S. soldier who recently returned to the U.S. after crossing into North Korea has been charged with desertion and several other alleged crimes, multiple outlets reported.
Driving the news: The soldier, Travis King, has also been charged with assaulting other military personnel, leaving base after curfew and drinking alcohol against orders, NBC News reported.
- He is also accused of soliciting child pornography and possessing child pornography, per Reuters.
- King is currently being held in a jail outside Fort Bliss, Texas, the New York Times reported.
- The U.S. Army did not immediately return Axios' request for information on King's charges.
Catch up quick: King, 23, crossed into North Korea in July, shortly before he was due to return back to the U.S.
- At the time, he was facing the prospect of additional disciplinary measures after serving two months in a South Korean prison on assault charges, per AP.
- After being expelled from North Korea, King returned to the U.S. last month. He was subsequently taken to a medical facility in San Antonio, Texas to undergo a reintegration process.
What they're saying: King's mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that she hoped her son would be given the "presumption of innocence," per Reuters.
- "I look forward to my son having his day in court," she added.