Travis King, soldier who crossed into North Korea, charged with desertion

Ivana Saric

A man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of U.S. soldier Travis King in Seoul on Aug. 16. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. soldier who recently returned to the U.S. after crossing into North Korea has been charged with desertion and several other alleged crimes, multiple outlets reported.

Driving the news: The soldier, Travis King, has also been charged with assaulting other military personnel, leaving base after curfew and drinking alcohol against orders, NBC News reported.

  • He is also accused of soliciting child pornography and possessing child pornography, per Reuters.
  • King is currently being held in a jail outside Fort Bliss, Texas, the New York Times reported.
  • The U.S. Army did not immediately return Axios' request for information on King's charges.

Catch up quick: King, 23, crossed into North Korea in July, shortly before he was due to return back to the U.S.

  • At the time, he was facing the prospect of additional disciplinary measures after serving two months in a South Korean prison on assault charges, per AP.
  • After being expelled from North Korea, King returned to the U.S. last month. He was subsequently taken to a medical facility in San Antonio, Texas to undergo a reintegration process.

What they're saying: King's mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that she hoped her son would be given the "presumption of innocence," per Reuters.

  • "I look forward to my son having his day in court," she added.
