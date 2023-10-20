Travis King, soldier who crossed into North Korea, charged with desertion

A man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of U.S. soldier Travis King in Seoul on Aug. 16. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. soldier who recently returned to the U.S. after crossing into North Korea has been charged with desertion and several other alleged crimes, multiple outlets reported.

Driving the news: The soldier, Travis King, has also been charged with assaulting other military personnel, leaving base after curfew and drinking alcohol against orders, NBC News reported.

He is also accused of soliciting child pornography and possessing child pornography, per Reuters.

King is currently being held in a jail outside Fort Bliss, Texas, the New York Times reported.

The U.S. Army did not immediately return Axios' request for information on King's charges.

Catch up quick: King, 23, crossed into North Korea in July, shortly before he was due to return back to the U.S.

At the time, he was facing the prospect of additional disciplinary measures after serving two months in a South Korean prison on assault charges, per AP.

After being expelled from North Korea, King returned to the U.S. last month. He was subsequently taken to a medical facility in San Antonio, Texas to undergo a reintegration process.

What they're saying: King's mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that she hoped her son would be given the "presumption of innocence," per Reuters.