North Korea says it will expel U.S. soldier who crossed border in July

A man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of U.S. soldier Travis King in Seoul on Aug. 16. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea announced Wednesday that it plans to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country in July.

Driving the news: North Korean authorities said the soldier, Travis King, admitted to entering the country illegally, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, per AP.

The report did not state when or where King, a 23-year-old Army private, would be expelled.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) told Axios Wednesday that it had "nothing to provide at this time" regarding the matter.

Catch up quick: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed in July that a U.S. soldier was believed to be in North Korean custody after crossing into the country "willfully and without authorization."

The soldier had been on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) that straddles the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

State of play: KCNA reported that King had admitted to crossing the border because he "harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. army and was disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society," per Reuters.

North Korean state media attributed similar comments to King in August, while the Defense Department warned that it could not verify the remarks attributed to King, per the Washington Post.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom out: King, who grew up in Wisconsin, crossed into North Korea the same week he was scheduled to fly home to the U.S.

He was due to face additional disciplinary measures after serving two months in a South Korean prison on assault charges, per AP.

King's family was confounded by his decision to cross into North Korea. His sister, Jaqueda Gates, told NBC News in July that her brother had been looking forward to returning to the U.S.

"My brother, he's not the type to get into trouble like that," she said at the time.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details.