1 hour ago - World
U.S. national believed to be in North Korean custody after crossing border
A U.S. national is believed to be in North Korean custody after crossing into the country "without authorization," the UN said Tuesday.
What they're saying: The UN Command said in a tweet that the person crossed "the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea" during a tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA), the only border area where troops from both sides stand guard facing each other.
- "We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the tweeted added, referring to North Korea's People's Army.
- The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.