U.S. national believed to be in North Korean custody after crossing border

UN and South Korean troops stand guard before he military demarcation line separating North and South Korea, at the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone on October 4, 2022. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. national is believed to be in North Korean custody after crossing into the country "without authorization," the UN said Tuesday.

What they're saying: The UN Command said in a tweet that the person crossed "the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea" during a tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA), the only border area where troops from both sides stand guard facing each other.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the tweeted added, referring to North Korea's People's Army.

The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.