Oct 25, 2023 - Politics & Policy

House passes resolution condemning Hamas attacks on Israel

Israeli tanks move near Gaza border as Israeli army deploys military vehicles around the Gaza Strip, Israel on October 12, 2023. Photo: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images.

The House on Wednesday voted to pass a resolution affirming U.S. support for Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas.

Why it matters: Coming on the heels of Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) ascension, the vote marks the first time the House has passed legislation in three weeks.

Driving the news: The resolution received overwhelming bipartisan support, passing by a vote of 412-10.

  • Just nine Democrats voted against the measure: Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), André Carson (Ind.), Al Green (Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Summer Lee (Pa.), Delia Ramirez (Ill.) and Ilham Omar (Minn.).
  • Another half dozen Democrats, including Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), voted "present," while Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) voted against the measure.

Details: The resolution, which was first reported by Axios, is led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Mike McCaul (R-Texas) and Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.).

  • It affirms the U.S.'s "commitment to Israel's security, including through security assistance" and calls on all countries to "unequivocally condemn Hamas' brutal war."
  • It also condemns Iran's "support for terrorist groups and proxies, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad" and calls for "full enforcement" of sanctions on Iran.
