House passes resolution condemning Hamas attacks on Israel

Israeli tanks move near Gaza border as Israeli army deploys military vehicles around the Gaza Strip, Israel on October 12, 2023. Photo: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images.

The House on Wednesday voted to pass a resolution affirming U.S. support for Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas.

Why it matters: Coming on the heels of Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) ascension, the vote marks the first time the House has passed legislation in three weeks.

Driving the news: The resolution received overwhelming bipartisan support, passing by a vote of 412-10.

Just nine Democrats voted against the measure: Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), André Carson (Ind.), Al Green (Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Summer Lee (Pa.), Delia Ramirez (Ill.) and Ilham Omar (Minn.).

Another half dozen Democrats, including Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), voted "present," while Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) voted against the measure.

Details: The resolution, which was first reported by Axios, is led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Mike McCaul (R-Texas) and Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.).