Oct 25, 2023 - Politics & Policy
House passes resolution condemning Hamas attacks on Israel
The House on Wednesday voted to pass a resolution affirming U.S. support for Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas.
Why it matters: Coming on the heels of Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) ascension, the vote marks the first time the House has passed legislation in three weeks.
Driving the news: The resolution received overwhelming bipartisan support, passing by a vote of 412-10.
- Just nine Democrats voted against the measure: Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), André Carson (Ind.), Al Green (Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Summer Lee (Pa.), Delia Ramirez (Ill.) and Ilham Omar (Minn.).
- Another half dozen Democrats, including Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), voted "present," while Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) voted against the measure.
Details: The resolution, which was first reported by Axios, is led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Mike McCaul (R-Texas) and Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.).
- It affirms the U.S.'s "commitment to Israel's security, including through security assistance" and calls on all countries to "unequivocally condemn Hamas' brutal war."
- It also condemns Iran's "support for terrorist groups and proxies, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad" and calls for "full enforcement" of sanctions on Iran.