Los Angeles is the home to some of the most iconic horror films including "Annabelle," "Us," "The Purge" and "Halloween." But there are several films that took place far from Hollywood.

Here are a few classics filmed in unexpected places.

🧓🏻 "Hereditary"

The 2018, horrific drama is about a family who experiences paranormal and gore-filled occurrences after the death of their secretive grandmother. "Hereditary" earned $82.85 million worldwide at the box office.

Location: Across Utah in Salt Lake City, Park City, Sandy and at Utah Film Studios.

The school scenes were filmed at West High School in Salt Lake City.

😬 "​​The Shining"

The 1980 drama based on the Stephen King novel, is about a family who goes to an isolated hotel where the father is the hotel's caretaker during the winter. The family is met with sinister findings and the young son possesses psychic abilities. "The Shining" earned $47.24 million worldwide at the box office.

Location: Montana, Colorado and Oregon.

The Torrance family's apartment was in Boulder, a few blocks away from the University of Colorado.

The Overlook Hotel was Timberline Lodge in National Forest Oregon.

The landscape of the opening scene was Glacier National Park in Montana.

🔪"Child's Play"

The 1988 thriller is about a doll with the soul of a rampant serial killer, gifted by a mother to her young son. "Child's Play" earned $44.2 million worldwide at the box office.

Location: Chicago.

The majority of scenes took place at the Brewster Apartments.

Be smart: The original "Candyman" (1992) and the reboot were filmed in Chicago. Jordan Peele's remake in 2021 became the first movie to be filmed in the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

Other notable Chicago filmed horror movies include "Damien: Omen 2" (1978) and "The Relic" (1997).

⛪ "The Exorcist"

The 1973 horror is about a possessed girl whose mother seeks help from two Catholic priests to save her. "The Exorcist" earned $441.31 million worldwide at the box office and won two Oscars.

Location: Washington, D.C., New York and Iraq.

The house is located in Georgetown in D.C. and the University of Georgetown served as a backdrop to scenes throughout the movie.

The hospital scene took place at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and the opening scene is of an excavation site in Mosul, Iraq.

🏠 "The Silence of the Lambs"

The 1991 disturbing thriller is about an FBI trainee who enlists the help of Hannibal Lecter, a cannibal killer, to catch another serial killer who skins his victims. "The Silence of the Lambs" earned $272.74 million worldwide at the box office.

Location: The majority of the film was shot across Pennsylvania.

The home of serial killer Buffalo Bill in the film is located in Perryopolis, about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Lecter's retirement home during the final scene is in Alice Town, on the island of North Bimini in the Bahamas.

Some scenes took place in West Virginia and Virginia.

⛰️ "Wrong Turn"

The 2021 thriller is about a group of friends hiking the Appalachian Trail that go off course and are confronted by deadly mountain dwellers trying to protect their land. "Wrong Turn" earned $4.83 million worldwide at the box office.

Location: Ohio.

The film takes place in Hocking Hills State Park in Logan.

Be smart: "A Nightmare on Elm Street" takes place in the fictional town of Springwood, Ohio, but was actually filmed in Los Angeles.