The 5 best horror movies set in Ohio

Ohio is a scary place. For proof, look no further than the world of horror movies.

The state has come to represent a picturesque version of Midwest suburbia horror that filmmakers love to slash away at.

Here's a look at the best horror movies set in Ohio, from Wes Craven's nightmare to alien invasions.

🔪 "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

Details: Following the success of films like "The Hills Have Eyes" and "Swamp Thing," Cleveland native Wes Craven directed horror game-changer "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

The film takes place in the fictional town of Springwood, Ohio, while its iconic killer, Freddy Krueger, is based on a terrifying encounter Craven had in Northeast Ohio as a child.

🤫 "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

Details: It isn't until the ending of "The Silence of the Lambs" that FBI trainee Clarice Starling discovers that serial killer "Buffalo Bill" lives in Belvedere, Ohio, setting the stage for a climactic showdown.

But the scene was actually filmed at a house in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania.

😱 "Scream 2" (1997)

Detail: Craven's "Scream 2" isn't as good as the original but is still entertaining. The movie follows the survivors of the first film as they attend fictional Windsor College in Ohio.

Ohio is never specifically mentioned in the "Scream 2." However, all the police and news vehicles featured have Ohio license plates.

👽 "The Faculty" (1998)

Details: Aliens come to a high school in the fictional town of Herrington, Ohio, in "The Faculty," which was written by "Scream" screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

The movie starring Josh Hartnett, Elijah Wood and Usher Raymond was actually filmed in Texas.

📽️ "Super 8" (2011)

Details: J.J. Abrams' movie about a train derailing and releasing an alien is set in the small town of Lillian, Ohio.