Russia extends American journalist's detention into December
A Russian court on Monday extended Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva's detention by another six weeks, her employer announced.
Why it matters: Kurmasheva has dual U.S.-Russian citizenship. Her arrest last week, on charges of allegedly failing to register as a foreign agent, made her the second American journalist to be detained by Russia this year.
- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained in Russia since March.
State of play: The court in Kazan, Russia on Monday rejected a bid by Kurmasheva's lawyer for a pretrial measure that did not include imprisonment, RFE/RL said.
- Instead, the court assigned her to a detention center where she will remain until Dec. 5.
- "We are deeply disappointed by the outcome of today's hearing," said Jeffrey Gedmin, RFE/RL's acting president, in a statement.
- "We call for Alsu's immediate release so she can be reunited with her family."
Catch up quick: Kurmasheva lives in Prague. She traveled to Russia in May for a family emergency and then was temporarily detained at the Kazan airport in June while awaiting her return flight.
- Both of her passports were confiscated and she was fined for not registering her U.S. passport with Russian authorities. She has not left Russia since then.
- She was waiting for her passports to be returned when she was arrested and charged last week.
- Kurmasheva was charged by Russian authorities for failing to register as a foreign agent in her capacity as a person collecting information on Russian military activities that "could be used against the security of the Russian Federation," according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
What to watch: Kurmasheva's lawyer told Reuters Monday he felt the court's ruling was "too harsh" and that he intends file an appeal.