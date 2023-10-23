Skip to main content
Apple supplier Foxconn to cooperate with Chinese investigations

Foxconn logo displayed on a phone screen and Apple logo on a laptop are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 2, 2022.

Foxconn logo displayed on a phone screen and Apple logo on a laptop are seen in this illustration. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Foxconn, the Taiwan-based maker of Apple products including iPhones, is facing tax and land-use investigations in China, Chinese state media reported Sunday.

State of play: The world's largest contract electronics maker, which is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said in a statement to media later Sunday that it will "actively cooperate with the relevant units on the related work and operations."

