Foxconn logo displayed on a phone screen and Apple logo on a laptop are seen in this illustration. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Foxconn, the Taiwan-based maker of Apple products including iPhones, is facing tax and land-use investigations in China, Chinese state media reported Sunday.

State of play: The world's largest contract electronics maker, which is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said in a statement to media later Sunday that it will "actively cooperate with the relevant units on the related work and operations."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.