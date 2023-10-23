21 mins ago - World
Apple supplier Foxconn to cooperate with Chinese investigations
Foxconn, the Taiwan-based maker of Apple products including iPhones, is facing tax and land-use investigations in China, Chinese state media reported Sunday.
State of play: The world's largest contract electronics maker, which is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said in a statement to media later Sunday that it will "actively cooperate with the relevant units on the related work and operations."
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.