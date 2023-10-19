Scoop: U.S. to send Israel artillery shells initially designated for Ukraine

An Israeli army soldier moves a 155mm artillery shell Wednesday near a self-propelled howitzer near the Israel-Lebanon border, where Israeli troops have been engaged in skirmishes with Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants. Photo: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images

The Pentagon plans to send Israel tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells that had been designated for Ukraine from U.S. emergency stocks several months ago, three Israeli officials with knowledge of the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli ministry of defense told their U.S. counterparts they urgently need artillery shells to prepare for a ground invasion in Gaza — and a potential escalation of the war by Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border, Israeli officials say.

U.S. officials have suggested that diverting the shells from Ukraine to Israel would have no immediate impact on Ukraine's ability to fight against Russian troops.

But it's unclear whether U.S. military supplies to Ukraine could be stretched if the Israel-Hamas war becomes a broader regional conflict.

Zoom in: Since Hamas' attack on Israel ignited the war on Oct. 7, the Israeli military has significantly increased its use of artillery — both in Gaza and in skirmishes with Hezbollah on the Lebanon border.

Flashback: Starting in early 2023, the U.S. began drawing down 155mm artillery shells from its considerable ammunition stockpiles in Israel to send them to Ukraine.

At the time, the Israeli military told then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid and then-Minister of Defense Benny Gantz that there was no immediate scenario in which Israel would need an emergency supply of shells.

That all changed on Oct. 7, Israeli officials said.

Between the lines: The ammunition that had been designated for Ukraine was part of a U.S. weapons stockpile that is kept in Israel as part of an agreement between the countries.

Only U.S. military personnel have access to the weapons storage sites. But according to the agreement between the countries, Israel can use the ammunition in a war scenario in short order, with U.S. approval.

Israel was granted access to the ammunition during its war with Lebanon in 2006 and also during the 2014 Gaza conflict.

Driving the news: After the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, the IDF conducted an initial assessment of its urgent weapons needs and gave it to the Pentagon.

One of the requests was to get tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells back to fill the depleted U.S. emergency stocks in Israel, in case the Israeli military needed to use the shells on short notice, the Israeli officials said.

The Israeli officials said the U.S. agreed and will be sending the artillery shells to Israel in the coming weeks.

What they're saying: A U.S. military official told Axios he can't give details about the specific weapons being sent to Israel.