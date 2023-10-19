Black household wealth spikes, Fed survey finds

Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Federal Reserve's survey of consumer finances showed a sharp rise in wealth among Black households.

Why it matters: The 60% increase in median net worth of Black households between 2019 and 2022 suggests their financial well-being recovered far faster after the pandemic than it did after the Great Recession.

Black households experienced the largest jump, percentage-wise, in median net worth of any racial group or ethnicity captured by the survey.

Yes, but: The median net worth of Black households is the lowest among the groups included in the survey.