A record share of U.S. households now own stocks

Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

The share of American households that own stock either in mutual funds, retirement accounts or as individual shares hit a new high in 2022.

Why it matters: The relatively large share of households with a stake in the stock market is a distinctive feature of American capitalism, setting it apart from other large advanced nations like the U.K., France, Germany and Canada, where equity market participation is much lower.

By the numbers: The Federal Reserve's just-published triennial Survey of Consumer Finances — perhaps the most authoritative look at the financial health of American households — shows that in 2022, about 58% of American households owned stock, either directly or indirectly through mutual funds and other investment accounts.

That's the highest on record, trouncing the previous high water mark of 53% seen during the dot-com boom and right before the Global Financial Crisis.

Details: The rise in those who own stock directly — that is, by buying individual shares rather than through mutual funds — was a big driver.

Direct ownership of stocks increased "markedly" between 2019 and 2022, jumping from 15% to 21% — making it the largest change on record, the Fed said in its report.

That's the highest level of direct ownership of stocks since the early 2000s when it was also 21%.

💭 Matt's thought bubble: This reflects COVID-related changes in behavior among Americans, many of whom first turned to the stock market as a way of scratching a sports gambling itch during the early phase of the pandemic.

Smartphone-based apps such as Robinhood aimed at younger traders helped build the habit.

Surging retail stock buying famously became a cultural phenomenon in January 2021, when coordinated retail investors helped drive the share price of GameStop into the stratosphere.

The bottom line: The Fed's data, which was collected during 2022, suggests COVID-era trends in retail stock ownership could stick.