We test drove the Amazon Rivian electric van

Axios was among a handful of media outlets that got to test drive an Amazon Rivian electric delivery van in Seattle this week.

Driving the news: Amazon says it now has 10,000 of the vehicles in its last mile delivery network — the largest electric delivery van fleet in the country.

First some context: Having driven many a U-Haul through NYC to move apartments, and once, a big RV 900 miles from Tennessee to Staten Island — I'm not unaccustomed to operating large vehicles on a variety of roads.

My impressions: Despite being 5'2, I was able to climb in and out of the 700 cubic feet version of the Rivian truck comfortably thanks to built-in steps and plenty of handlebars. (An Amazon engineer explained that they tried to design for "average" size and "both extremes" of "fifth percent female and 95th percent male.")

The windshield was massive and I've never felt more confident looking out at the road.

The regenerative braking system was very sensitive; the four side mirrors were very easily adjustable, and the navigation screen right behind the wheel was easy to keep an eye on without being distracting.

The seat, which has lumbar support and heating and ventilation, was comfortable, as was the adjustable steering wheel, which can also be heated.

Beyond this, I highly recommend MKBHD's overview of the van's features.

Quick take: Amazon executives told me that they haven't yet seen or heard of a meaningful impact on driver recruitment or retention as a result of the new vans.

Although the company didn't give us a tour of its older vans, I imagine it's a big step up in experience for delivery drivers. (I recently upgraded from an early 2000s Honda CRV to a new EV from Genesis — and I still feel like I'm living in the future.)

Our thought bubble: The vehicles could be a valuable draw amid tight competition for gig and delivery workers.

After all, everything else being equal — pay, type of job, overall industry culture — a driver's work environment is their vehicle. And comfort and safety matter, as UPS recently learned.

What to watch: I half-jokingly suggested to Amazon that nap pods or a hammock be installed in the cargo area where some shelves can be folded against the wall of the truck. I've also asked if bathrooms could be designed into the vehicles in the future or if they've considered it already. Stay tuned for answers.

