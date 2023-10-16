As Cruise, Waymo and others test their self-driving cars on the streets of San Francisco, Toyota is testing other approaches to autonomy at a race track 150 miles to the northeast.

Why it matters: Self-driving vehicles have gotten pretty good at navigating the streets of big cities at slow speeds. But when it comes to going faster, or adding autonomous capabilities to privately owned cars, it could be decades before fully self-driving approaches work.

What they're saying: "Scaling [full self-driving] technology to be available to everyone everywhere all the time, is actually really, really hard," said Avinash Balachandran, senior director of the human interactive driving division at Toyota's Los Altos, California-based Toyota Research Institute (TRI).

The big picture: Toyota's full self-driving approach relies on human drivers to handle some or even most of the tasks, with the autonomous part kicking in only when it detects intervention is needed.

By contrast, a self-driving car needs to be able to handle everything, all of the time. Toyota says its approach can save lives far sooner than waiting for self driving cars to be ubiquitous.

Doing so also preserves the fun of driving — and Toyota is even exploring whether the computers can teach people to be better drivers, says TRI head Gill Pratt.

Toyota's approach relies on most of the same sensors and machine learning that fuels self-driving cars.

Between the lines: The key is shifting the goal from replacing drivers to saving lives, Pratt said.

Pratt told Axios that it's more practical and expedient to augment the skills of the human driver — "rather than saying we're just going to remove the driver, throw away all their skills, and try to replace them."

Another advantage for carmakers pursuing mixed human-computer modes is that they don't have to take on liability the way they do with fully self-driving vehicles.

In most cases the driver and the insurance remain liable even when cars have safety features like advanced cruise control or emergency automatic braking.

Yes, but: Mixing humans and computers isn't always easy.

"There is an art to it," Pratt said. "You have to be very careful when you're giving a human being the part of the task, for instance."

Zoom in: Last Thursday, I had a chance to ride in several of Toyota's test vehicles at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows, Calif.

In a heavily modified Toyota Supra, I got to experience tight turns known as drifting.

In a nearly stock Lexus LC500, outfitted with self-driving capabilities, I went up to 90 miles per hour and got to verify firsthand that the vehicle was able to spot and avoid a stalled car.

Finally, I got behind the wheel in another test vehicle where I got to learn to drift myself and experience what it's like when you're at the wheel, but sharing control with a computer.

My thought bubble: The experience highlighted that while autonomous vehicles face challenges, computers are much better suited to many driving tasks. And they can do things a human can't, such as applying only the front or rear brakes, or even applying the brake differently to the right and left sides.

What's next: Different companies will pursue both approaches, with most traditional carmakers focusing more heavily on mixing in autonomous capabilities, while upstarts focus on the mix of financial and safety benefits that could come with removing human drivers entirely.

One shift to watch for is that increasingly driver actions, such as pressing a pedal or turning the steering wheel, may serve less as a way to directly manipulate the car and more an indication to the computer of a driver's intent.

