Cruise robotaxis are getting smarter about firetrucks and ambulances

Robotaxi company Cruise is tweaking how its self-driving cars interact with and respond to emergency vehicles.

Why it matters: As robotaxis roll out in cities like San Francisco and Austin, Texas, they've sometimes been getting in the way of firetrucks, ambulances and police cars.

Driving the news: GM-owned Cruise is making a handful of changes meant to address the problem.

Its cars will now slow down earlier when they hear a siren, for instance, and they'll be better able to predict if an emergency vehicle is about to blow through a red light.

They'll also be better at understanding that there's an emergency scene up ahead, and they'll get smarter about driving past double-parked emergency vehicles so they don't unnecessarily hold up traffic.

And if a Cruise robotaxi really gets in a jam, first responders will be able to manually get in and move them.

What they're saying: "We are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that first responders can trust in and understand the behavior of our vehicles during emergency situations," reads a Cruise blog post announcing the changes.

"Their invaluable insights and feedback are pivotal, and our teams are always prepared to respond to their concerns."

💬 Our thought bubble: Autonomous cars may eventually be better drivers than humans — but for now, they still have plenty to learn from us, as Axios' Joann Muller has written.