Driverless cars may need to drive more like humans
A hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian gravely injured in San Francisco earlier this week is raising questions about whether autonomous vehicles (AVs) can handle the unexpected as well as, or better than, human drivers.
- The incident involved both a human-driven car (which made the initial impact with the pedestrian) and a Cruise AV (which then also struck the victim).
Why it matters: Driverless cars need to do three things: See their environment, predict what's about to happen, and decide what to do.
- Prediction is the most challenging because AVs lack the instincts of a human driver.
The big picture: The promise that driverless cars will be safer than human drivers is almost the entire selling point of the technology — but as they roll out in a growing number of cities, a string of incidents in early markets like San Francisco and Austin has put the public on edge.
- This most recent incident is likely going to exacerbate that lack of trust, regardless of who is to blame.
- And it begs the question, would a human driver have behaved differently?
Details: Video footage viewed by Axios shows the pedestrian in the crosswalk being struck by a human-driven car, then bouncing off that car's windshield into the path of the robotaxi.
- In a statement, Cruise said its robotaxi "braked aggressively to minimize the impact" but was unable to stop before rolling over the woman and coming to a halt.
The intrigue: Police are still investigating what happened, but their star witness could wind up being the robotaxi itself.
- Like other AVs, Cruise's car is outfitted with multiple cameras and sensors, which recorded the incident.
- Cruise turned over the video footage to police and is cooperating with the investigation, a company spokesperson said.
Zoom in: In addition to camera footage, Cruise showed Axios a replay of what the AV's software recorded.
- The cars, represented by colored rectangles, were stopped at a red light. The human-driven car was in the left lane, the empty robotaxi in the right.
- When the light turned green, both cars drove straight ahead, through the intersection.
- The robotaxi was already tracking the pedestrian up ahead, represented by a triangle on the computer screen.
- The pedestrian stepped into the roadway from the right, crossing the path of the approaching robotaxi.
- She had cleared the right lane where the robotaxi was traveling, and was almost halfway across the intersection when she was struck by the human-driven car in the left lane. After the initial impact, she was flung back into the right lane, where she was run over by the robotaxi.
What they're saying: Experts say the robotaxi likely did as it was trained, slamming its brakes the instant it detected an obstacle — in this case, the pedestrian after she was struck by the other car.
Yes, but: What about the moments leading up to the accident?
- Even though its lane was clear, should the Cruise vehicle have been more cautious, knowing a pedestrian was crossing against the light on a busy street at night?
"When you see something really bad happening on the roadway, a reasonable driver would slow down as a precaution," said AV expert Philip Koopman, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University.
- "A reasonable driver doesn't say, 'That's not my problem. I'm just gonna keep going.'"
- "You need to predict the behavior of all the objects in the world you could come in contact with," added John Krafcik, former CEO of Waymo, a Cruise competitor.
The catch: Self-driving cars can only make decisions based on what they're programmed to do.
- AVs aren't coded "to anticipate a human projectile coming from the other way," said Jennifer Dukarski, a Michigan lawyer specializing in AVs.
What to watch: Dukarski wonders whether a new approach to autonomous driving from Tesla CEO Elon Musk could make AVs safer.
- Instead of being based on hundreds of thousands of lines of code with specific instructions for various foreseen scenarios, the latest version of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) technology is teaching itself how to drive by processing billions of frames of video of how humans actually drive.
- "It's like ChatGPT, but for cars," Tesla engineer Dhaval Shroff explained in Walter Isaacson's new Musk biography.
The bottom line: There's almost an infinite list of things that can happen on the road — which is why teaching AVs to prepare for the unexpected is so difficult.