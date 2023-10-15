Haley: GOP needs "to get it together" on House speaker
Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador and a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said Sunday the GOP needs "to get it together" to figure out who will be the next Speaker of the House.
Why it matters: Halted actions on the House floor continue as nearly two weeks have passed without a House leader, and the mid-November deadline to avert another government shutdown approaches.
What she's saying: "They need to get in a room and figure out who this is gonna be and come out unified. That's what Republicans need to do. This is not a good look. This is not good for our country," Haley said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.
- "We saw what happened to Israel when they were distracted. America looks so distracted right now. When America's distracted, the world is less safe," Haley said.
- Haley said the GOP "better get it together and remember what it felt like September 12 because we've got a lot of threats around us and a lot of chaos around us."
- Calling for strength and stability, Haley said the GOP needs "a new generational leader to right the ship."
Catch up quick: House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) won the GOP nomination Friday after Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) withdrew Thursday.
- But Jordan, who defeated Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) in the nomination, has a long road ahead in securing the 217 votes needed for the gavel.
- Scott said the chaos "makes us look like a bunch of idiots," Friday on CNN.
Zoom out: The delay means more time without a permanent speaker as lawmakers in both parties grow increasingly anxious to get back to critical legislation funding the government and supporting Israel, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.
Go deeper: House leaves town as GOP again fails to find a speaker