Haley: GOP needs "to get it together" on House speaker

Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador and a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said Sunday the GOP needs "to get it together" to figure out who will be the next Speaker of the House.

Why it matters: Halted actions on the House floor continue as nearly two weeks have passed without a House leader, and the mid-November deadline to avert another government shutdown approaches.

What she's saying: "They need to get in a room and figure out who this is gonna be and come out unified. That's what Republicans need to do. This is not a good look. This is not good for our country," Haley said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

"We saw what happened to Israel when they were distracted. America looks so distracted right now. When America's distracted, the world is less safe," Haley said.

Haley said the GOP "better get it together and remember what it felt like September 12 because we've got a lot of threats around us and a lot of chaos around us."

Calling for strength and stability, Haley said the GOP needs "a new generational leader to right the ship."

Catch up quick: House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) won the GOP nomination Friday after Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) withdrew Thursday.

But Jordan, who defeated Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) in the nomination, has a long road ahead in securing the 217 votes needed for the gavel.

Scott said the chaos "makes us look like a bunch of idiots," Friday on CNN.

Zoom out: The delay means more time without a permanent speaker as lawmakers in both parties grow increasingly anxious to get back to critical legislation funding the government and supporting Israel, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

