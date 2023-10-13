The U.S. is still into China, but wants to enjoy the benefits of an open relationship.

Why it matters: The increasingly fraught U.S.-China dynamic has seen the world's two largest economies challenging each other on multiple diplomatic, military and economic fronts, leading some to question whether a "decoupling" is in the cards.

Driving the news: At Axios BFD on Thursday, U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai said that she constantly fields questions about a Sino-American rupture, jokingly that the language resembles a married couple on the verge of separation.

"Are you going to get a divorce? Are you gonna economically divorce yourself from or you de-risk. Are you going to see other people?" she told Axios' Hope King. "I guess if those are my choices, Yeah, I think as an economy, we should see lots of other people."

Tai, however, did call U.S.-China bilateral ties "a profoundly consequential relationship, certainly on the economic side… How we relate to each other also has implications for the entire world," she added.

Context: The Biden administration, along with a growing bipartisan consensus in Congress, have taken a tougher stance on China, even as business leaders and economists worry about the reverberations of a rupture.

Meanwhile, large technology and consumer goods companies corporations are still heavily reliant on the billion-strong market that China represents. Which is why a parade of U.S. chief executives have recently made pilgrimages to Beijing to emphasize the importance of the country.

Nonpartisan trade organization Future Union, found in a recent survey that technology companies "remain entrenched, unyielding and determined to maintain existing practices in China. This is likely attributable to the enduring legacy of cheap manufacturing available in China."

"Consumer goods, having had a longstanding presence in the country, continue to be heavily intertwined with China and the average consumer," Future Union added.

What's happening: Last month, Congressional leaders met with Wall Street executives to "war game" the systemic and global market risks of a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

In a follow-up interview with Axios, Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said that there was a "non-trivial chance of an open conflict" between China and Taiwan, and the U.S. needed to be prepared.

"U.S. companies need to minimize their exposure to China [because] risks are accumulating," Gallagher told Axios. Some AI companies in the U.S. with "military-adjacent" functions might have to countenance a "harder break" with the country, he added.

Tai, however, said at BFD that the Biden administration sees "an increasing premium being placed on engagement…We place a premium on how we partner with the rest of the world."

The bottom line: Congress and the White House will factor in economic and commercial realities as they navigate the relationship.