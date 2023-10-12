Share on email (opens in new window)

Prices paid by consumers rose more than expected in September, according to new Labor Department data released on Thursday.

Why it matters: Soaring yields have tightened financial conditions, helping to accomplish the Fed's goals of taking some steam out of the economy, amid a growing debate about whether the Federal Reserve needs to continue hiking interest rates.

Yet both inflation and demand have proven resilient in the face of a weakening economy, with energy prices jumping and the jobs markets still buoyant.

By the numbers: Headline CPI rose to 3.7% in the 12 months through September, steady from 3.7% posted in August, boosted by shelter costs and gasoline prices.

The core gauge, which strips out food and energy prices, rose by 4.1%, compared to 4.3% the prior month.

A Bloomberg survey had expected headline CPI to edge lower, to 3.6% from 3.7%, with annual core inflation falling to 4.1% from 4.3% prior.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.