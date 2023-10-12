The U.S. commodities regulator has sued the former chief executive of crypto lender Voyager Digital for fraud.

Why it matters: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today alleged that Stephen Ehrlich "fraudulently solicited participation in and operated" Voyager in a way that led to its bankruptcy in July 2022, owing U.S. customers over $1.7 billion.

What they're saying: "Behind the scenes, at Ehrlich's direction and approval, Voyager took excessive risks with customer assets," according to the CFTC complaint.

The regulator is seeking restitution, civil monetary penalties, disgorgement, as well as a permanent trading ban.

Zoom in: FTX and Alameda Research appear to have gotten a covert mention in the complaints as "Firm A" and "Firm B."

The CFTC alleges that Voyager made significant transfers to "high-risk" third-parties to fund its Rewards Program, which enticed customers with promises of returns.

"As part of this practice, undisclosed to its customers, Voyager conveyed pooled customer assets to counterparties at high risk of default, including Firm A (now bankrupt), Firm B (the now-bankrupt trading arm of a now-bankrupt digital asset trading platform), Firm C (now bankrupt), and Firm D (now bankrupt)."

Flashback: Voyager got a mention in Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial in New York this week — former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison testified Wednesday that in June of 2022, Alameda had in the ballpark of $4 billion in third-party loans.

The biggest of them were Genesis (now bankrupt), BlockFi (now bankrupt) and Voyager (now bankrupt).

Of note: The Federal Trade Commission also on Thursday settled with Voyager, banning the bankrupt exchange from handling customer assets.

It filed suit against Ehrlich for falsely claiming that customer accounts were insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

