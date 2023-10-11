Coast Guard finds more presumed human remains from Titan submersible
The remaining debris from the Titan submersible, which imploded during a diving trip to the wreck of the Titanic in June, has been recovered from the ocean floor, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday.
Driving the news: Crews found "additional presumed human remains" within the submersible's debris, and they were "transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals," per the Coast Guard.
- The salvage mission followed initial recovery operations after the sub's "catastrophic implosion" in June, which killed all five people on board.
- The crews transferred the rest of the evidence to an unidentified U.S. port "for cataloging and analysis," the Coast Guard said.
Catch up quick: A massive search and rescue operation was launched hours after the Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, went missing on June 18.
- The submersible was believed to have imploded hours into the dive when it lost contact with its Canadian support boat.
- OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan, was among those killed. Also on board were Hamish Harding, a British businessman, maritime explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-British businessman, and his son Suleman.
What's next: The Coast Guard said its Marine Board of Investigation is coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board and other international agencies to review the recovered evidence.
