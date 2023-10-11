Coast Guard finds more presumed human remains from Titan submersible

Coast Guard marine safety engineers assigned to the Marine Safety Center in Washington D.C., conduct a survey of the Titan's endcap in the North Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 1, 2023. Photo: U.S. National Transportation Safety Board/ USCG

The remaining debris from the Titan submersible, which imploded during a diving trip to the wreck of the Titanic in June, has been recovered from the ocean floor, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Crews found "additional presumed human remains" within the submersible's debris, and they were "transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals," per the Coast Guard.

The salvage mission followed initial recovery operations after the sub's "catastrophic implosion" in June, which killed all five people on board.

The crews transferred the rest of the evidence to an unidentified U.S. port "for cataloging and analysis," the Coast Guard said.

Catch up quick: A massive search and rescue operation was launched hours after the Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, went missing on June 18.

The submersible was believed to have imploded hours into the dive when it lost contact with its Canadian support boat.

OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan, was among those killed. Also on board were Hamish Harding, a British businessman, maritime explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-British businessman, and his son Suleman.

What's next: The Coast Guard said its Marine Board of Investigation is coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board and other international agencies to review the recovered evidence.

