RFK Jr. super PAC raises $11 million after independent swap

The super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign said it raised more than $11 million within six hours after he announced he was running as an independent.

Why it matters: Kennedy's pivot to an independent may complicate the 2024 election, which appears to be heading towards a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

The super PAC, called American Values 2024, has raised more than $28 million since late 2022, according to the Tuesday press release.

That's more than what many of the GOP candidates' super PACs had on hand at the end of June, which is the last reporting period.

The big picture: Kennedy's presidential campaign has received donations from Republicans and Democrats, and the super PAC said that the latest fundraising haul came from "people of all political persuasions."

The super PAC has been largely propped up by conservative donor Timothy Mellon, Politico reported.

What they're saying: "Millions of independent-minded Americans are seeing through the most powerful censorship and propaganda campaign against any candidate in American political history," said Tony Lyons, a co-founder of American Values.

"They are angry at the DNC for attempting to disenfranchise them, eager to support an honest Democrat and more open than ever before in American history to an Independent and honest candidate."

What to watch: Kennedy, who has been banned from various social media platforms for spreading medical misinformation, faces an expensive battle to get on the ballot as an independent across the country.

