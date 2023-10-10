Support declines for Corporate America's political involvement

Data: The Public Affairs Council 2023 Pulse Survey; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

Support is waning for corporate involvement and advocacy around many of the country's biggest hot-button social issues, according to a new Public Affairs Council survey shared first with Axios.

Why it matters: No business wants to become a political football ahead of the 2024 election.

Corporate affairs leaders — wary of becoming another Disney, Anheuser-Busch or Target — are looking for more perspective when wading into big issues.

What's happening: Companies that advocate or implement policies in favor of abortion access and a pathway to citizenship are more likely to experience backlash than those that focus on environmental and sustainability efforts, according to the survey.

Last year, 66% of Americans approved of major companies being involved in ending racial discrimination. This year 57% supported those efforts.

Public backing for corporate engagement around abortion fell from 41% to 36%.

The big picture: Businesses remain one of the most trusted sources for news and information, trailing only friends and family members, according to the report.

Companies and corporate affairs leaders are looking for ways to carry out their environmental, social and governance priorities without getting stuck in political crosshairs.

"There's a lot of confidence in businesses and support around what they do," says Laura Horsley, Senior Director at the Public Affairs Council.

"I think that translates a little bit, and when customers hear information coming from a trusted business, their trust and confidence in the message carries over."

By the numbers: The Public Affairs Council and Morning Consult, which surveyed 2,219 adults, found that Democrats overwhelmingly support business engagement in social and political matters.

Corporations see the greatest divide when it comes to involvement in abortion access — with 54% of Democrats supporting and 73% of Republicans opposing business engagement.

Clear division also exists when it comes to expanding voting rights and supporting pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Yes, but: Business leaders and brands might not have to dodge as many cultural landmines as previously expected.

There is bipartisan support in a few areas too. 75% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans agreed on corporate involvement in environmental issues.

Majorities from both parties also believe corporations should work to end gender and racial discrimination and support food security.

Methodology: The survey was conducted between Sept. 1-3 using a sample of 2,219 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Go deeper: Read the entire Pulse Survey