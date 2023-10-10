Adobe debuted several new AI models Tuesday, including what it says is the first tool that can generate the kinds of vector based illustrations used to design products, logos and other images that need to be resized and reshaped in a variety of ways.

Why it matters: Adobe is aiming to harness generative AI in ways that augment, rather than replace professional designers. That means not only staying ahead of rival engines, but doing so in ways that are both safe for commercial use and fit within existing processes and workflows.

Details: Adobe used the start of its Max conference in LA to announce a wide range of new AI abilities.

Firefly Vector Model creates line-based objects that can easily be reshaped and edited in Adobe Illustrator and similar tools.

creates line-based objects that can easily be reshaped and edited in Adobe Illustrator and similar tools. Firefly Design Model will first be incorporated in Adobe's Web-based Express tool and will allow a creator to use text to describe the project they want to create, such as a flyer for an open house or an invitation to a birthday party.

will first be incorporated in Adobe's Web-based Express tool and will allow a creator to use text to describe the project they want to create, such as a flyer for an open house or an invitation to a birthday party. Firefly Image Model 2 is an updated version of the text-to-image tool that the company debuted in March. The new model is designed to offer higher resolution, render people more accurately and be more faithful to creators' text descriptions. Of particular note is a Generative Match feature that allows someone to upload one or more images to suggest the style or brand elements they want to incorporate.

Practicalities: The new image model will be available for now as a beta via Adobe's Firefly website, while the vector image will be available as a new beta feature within Adobe Illustrator.

What's next: Further painting a picture of its future, Adobe is offering a sneak peek at Project Stardust, which is able to use AI to recognize key objects within a photo and make many editing tasks far simpler. For example, people can grab a chair in a photo and move or delete it without having to go through the time consuming process of outlining it first.