2 hours ago - Energy & Environment
Charted: U.S. panda loans on "paws"
After five decades of giant pandas living in U.S. zoos, next year could be the last time fans can see the bears stateside.
Driving the news: In December, the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., will say goodbye to three pandas that will return to China.
- Two cubs at Zoo Atlanta are scheduled to leave in early 2024. Their two parents will likely leave later that year.
Flashback: The San Diego Zoo repatriated their last bears in 2019, while the Memphis Zoo ended their panda exchange earlier this spring amid controversy.
How it works: Since 1996, China has leased pandas on long-term scientific loans to zoos around the world.
- Participating zoos typically pay the Chinese government between $500,000 and $1 million per year per panda, plus a bonus for every cub born.
- Any cubs born in a foreign zoo still belong to China.