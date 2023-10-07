Data: Axios Research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

After five decades of giant pandas living in U.S. zoos, next year could be the last time fans can see the bears stateside.

Driving the news: In December, the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., will say goodbye to three pandas that will return to China.

Two cubs at Zoo Atlanta are scheduled to leave in early 2024. Their two parents will likely leave later that year.

Flashback: The San Diego Zoo repatriated their last bears in 2019, while the Memphis Zoo ended their panda exchange earlier this spring amid controversy.

How it works: Since 1996, China has leased pandas on long-term scientific loans to zoos around the world.