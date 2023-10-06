Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Lean In, McKinsey & Company; Note: Respondent company industries weighted by the composition of the Fortune 500 in 2022; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Here's a clear picture showing just how warped the path to the C-suite can be for women of color.

Why it matters: A vast majority of HR leaders say diversity, equity and inclusion is critical to their company's future success, according to this year's LeanIn.org and McKinsey's Women in the Workplace study.

The big picture: "Women of color face the steepest drop-off in representation from entry-level to C-suite positions," the report's researchers write.

What's happening: Women and women of color continue to face bias that interferes with the perception of their performance and capabilities, according to the report.

"Women are often hired and promoted based on past accomplishments, while men can be hired and promoted based on future potential."

And because entry-level workers have short track records, "this performance bias may especially disadvantage entry-level women" — leading to a "broken rung" on the career ladder.

Go deeper: Employers' return-to-office conundrum