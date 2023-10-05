Virginia Republicans wonder if RNC will join battle for state legislature

As national Democrats pour millions of dollars into Virginia's legislative races, Republicans in the state are growing increasingly frustrated when they ask a simple question: Where is the RNC?

Why it matters: With all 140 seats up in Virginia's General Assembly, both parties are using November's election as a proving ground to test competing messages on abortion.

State of play: National Democratic groups have transferred more than $3 million into state races in the last two months to convince voters that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will use full control of the legislature to limit access to abortion.

Youngkin isn't shying away from a debate over abortion, seeking to shift the conversation toward his proposed 15-week abortion ban, which includes exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother.

Big GOP donors — not to mention Republicans smarting from losing statewide votes on abortion in Kansas, Wisconsin and Ohio — are closely watching Youngkin's approach to see if it can offer a safe lane for Republicans trying to appeal to independent and suburban voters.

A clean GOP sweep of the House and Senate will also allow Youngkin to enact other elements of his conservative agenda — and use his potential legislative successes in Richmond as a stepping stone to higher office.

Driving the news: Republicans responded to Monday's announcement of more Democratic cash — $2 million from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee — by questioning whether national help was on the way.

"It's just us. There's nothing coming from the RNC," said a Republican consultant working on races in Virginia. "They haven't invested a dime."

The big picture: Virginia, with its off-year elections, can provide a snapshot of voter attitudes a year out from either presidential contests or a midterm election.

Youngkin's upset win in 2021, in a state Biden won by 10 points, raised his profile as a potential national candidate.

Some Republican donors are looking to him as a potential Trump alternative in 2024, but Youngkin has insisted that his priority is winning majorities in both legislative chambers.

Both sides say the races are too close to call, with the two parties fighting over seven Senate seats and about 10 House races.

By the numbers: Youngkin's own super PAC, the Spirit of Virginia, raised record amounts last quarter, including a $500,000 contribution from the wealthy governor himself.

Since March of this year, they have raised $15.5 million.

With roughly one month left before Election Day on Nov. 7, the PAC has $7 million in cash on hand. Early voting started Sept. 22.

Between the lines: The Republican State Leadership Committee has spent roughly $5.5 million this cycle, according to Republican aide, meaning Virginia Republicans haven't been totally left without national support.