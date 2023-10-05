New York subway shooter receives 10 life sentences over terrorism charges

Frank James being led out of a police precinct after carrying out a mass shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn in April 2022. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Frank James, the mass shooter behind the Brooklyn subway station attack last year, received 10 life sentences on Thursday, according to the FBI.

Driving the news: James, 64, pleaded guilty to 10 federal counts of terrorism and additional charges earlier this year after initially pleading not guilty.

James shot and wounded 10 people. While no one was killed in the attack, a total of 29 people were injured in the ensuing chaos.

The big picture: In addition to the 10 consecutive life sentences, James was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for an additional gun charge he pleaded guilty to, per the New York Times.

Background: James, who was 62 at the time, put on a gas mask and set off two smoke bombs aboard a subway train as it was pulling into the 36th Street station before firing a handgun at least 33 times on April 12, 2022.

Following the shooting, James fled the scene, setting off a 30-hour manhunt.

Police were able to identify him as the shooter based on a U-Haul rental van key he left at the scene.

key he left at the scene. He was eventually was stopped on the street and arrested by NYPD officers after they received a Crime Stoppers tip.

Of note: One of the survivors of the shooting filed a lawsuit against the gun manufacturer Glock, as it produced the handgun used in James' attack.

Ilene Steur, the victim, was allowed to sue based on a 2021 law that allows the state and people affected by gun violence to sue gunmakers over potential harm caused by their products.

What they're saying: "He aimed to kill innocent people, who were simply going about their daily lives amid the morning rush," James Smith, assistant director of the FBI's New York Field Office, said in a statement Thursday.

