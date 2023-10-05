As the initial public offerings window finally reopens, companies taking the leap are leaning heavily on pre-roadshow marketing, anchor investors and small float amounts.

Why it matters: Companies may be going public again, but they're still cautious.

Driving the news: On Monday, Birkenstock touted three anchor investors, including Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management, which have offered to buy 40% of its IPO.

Instacart's anchor investors (which also included Norges Bank) bought 61%, while Arm had a slew of tech companies sign up as early investors.

State of play: So far this year, IPOs floats (shares available for public trading) have been particularly small. Instacart and Klaviyo were just under 8%, Arm a little over 9%, and Cava was a little above 12%, to name a few.

That's much smaller than the median 16.7% and average of 18.2% in 2021 (the last full year before IPOs dried up), and 22% for both in 2020, according to data compiled by University of Florida professor Jay Ritter.

Notably, median floats were historically larger before 2021, mostly staying above 20% (or even 30%) since 1980.

What they're saying: "Oddity is an example of a company that utilized a short float, cornerstone investors and a long marketing period prior to the roadshow while waiting for a window that they could get out," an industry banker tells Axios Pro colleague Richard Collings.

"They had been speaking to investors for a long time and then performed against that, which was helpful to them when they did come to market," he adds.

Between the lines: "I think we will see the use of anchors as the market opens and I would expect that to decline as the IPO market grows more robust," Lise Buyer, co-founder of IPO adviser Class V Group, tells Axios via email.

Be smart: None of these approaches are novel in and of themselves.

Some companies used small floats a few years ago, when they didn't need to raise much money via a listing, or planned to do subsequent offerings, for example.

And IPO anchors have historically been more prevalent in Asia and Europe.

The bottom line: Put together, these characteristics paint a picture of how companies (and their bankers) are navigating the current market and attempting to de-risk the listings.