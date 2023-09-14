Birkenstock says feminism will boost sales for the long term

Flat shoes can still lift you up.

To wit: Iconic comfy-shoe maker Birkenstock cites "modern feminism" as a driver of growth in its filing to go public.

"The ongoing evolution and expansion of the role of women in society" is driving "meaningful shifts" in footwear preferences, the company says.

"While trends in fashion come and go, we believe women's increasing preference for functional apparel and footwear has and will prove secular in nature."

Why it matters: Women don't want to cram their feet into painful high heels, thanks to feminism, yes — but also thanks to the push toward casual dress that was accelerated in the pandemic.

Cork-soled Birks are legendary for their coziness. (Your newsletter writer is on her fifth pair.)

For example: Margot Robbie's "Barbie." In the blockbuster movie (spoiler alert coming), a pair of Birks — pink Arizona sandals — play a pivotal role in symbolizing Barbie's evolution from a plastic doll with high-heel-shaped feet to a self-actualized woman with her feet on the ground.

Sales got a boost from that one, as Axios' Kimberly Chin reports.

The big picture: Once derided as the footwear of "do-gooder" liberals and unwashed hippies, Birkenstocks have been riding a wave of popularity for the past few years — especially as the company leaned more into fashion trends and teamed up with some popular designers.

French billionaire Bernard Arnault — CEO of LVMH, a luxury goods company not known for selling goods of sturdy practicality — acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock in 2021.

💭 Emily's thought bubble: I'm all for feminism and flat shoes, but it's still not OK to wear Birks with socks. Sorry.

